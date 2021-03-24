BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$19.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

