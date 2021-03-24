BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $76.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

