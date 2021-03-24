BMO Capital Markets Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$35.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.90.

TSE:POW opened at C$33.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$18.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.06.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

