Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $3.27. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 340,927 shares changing hands.

BKEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO D Andrew Woodward acquired 15,385 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.76% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.