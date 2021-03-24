BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 672,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,000.

Separately, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

