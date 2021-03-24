BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,583 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMR opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $288,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,366 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,963 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

