BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.15% of Mesa Air Group worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $467.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

In other Mesa Air Group news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

