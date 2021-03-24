BlackRock Inc. Makes New $13.33 Million Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 322,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.59% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.