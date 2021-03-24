BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.88% of ACNB worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites acquired 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 2,243 shares of company stock valued at $56,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

