BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.53% of Humanigen worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,001,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 570,843 shares of company stock worth $10,829,128 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

