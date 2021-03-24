BlackRock Inc. Acquires 85,536 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Century Casinos worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

