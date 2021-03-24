Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $4.01 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $832.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for about $214.57 or 0.00379974 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,469.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.00927809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00053675 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,686,670 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

