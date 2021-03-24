BitCoal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $12,780.25 and approximately $194.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.48 or 0.00390337 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1,011.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

