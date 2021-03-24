Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.61

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.61 and traded as high as C$9.18. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 239,986 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDT. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

