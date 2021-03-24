Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

