BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.13. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 429,070 shares.

BLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

