Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Down 0.5%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.95. 23,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 83,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. This is an increase from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Biofrontera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

