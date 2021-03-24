Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells $258,750.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $308.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

