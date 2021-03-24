BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449,120 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners makes up about 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $63,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,704,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1,071.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 412,249 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 42,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

