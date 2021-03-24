Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:BWMX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 27,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,377. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $3,415,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

