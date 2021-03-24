Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MONDY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of MONDY opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

