Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 2,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $64,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin M. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

