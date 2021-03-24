Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,764,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

