Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,576 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

