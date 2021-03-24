Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $20,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Nasdaq by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

