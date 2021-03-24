Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

