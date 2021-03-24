Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 174,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 99,846 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

