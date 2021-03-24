Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,664 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $182.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

