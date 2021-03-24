Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

BNFT stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

