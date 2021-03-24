Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.88 ($192.79).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €163.40 ($192.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a 52-week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €163.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

