Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33.90 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Beam has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $94.39 million and $33.90 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,212,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

