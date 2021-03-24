Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 164,128 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,128 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 195,477 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $12,767,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $12,670,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,453. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,278,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

