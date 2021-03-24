Beaconlight Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 770,941 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 770,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000. Sabre accounts for 2.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sabre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 247,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 191,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.