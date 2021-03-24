Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

2/9/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

2/9/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $49.00.

1/26/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 7,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,621. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

