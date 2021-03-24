BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,186,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.40. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.09. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.