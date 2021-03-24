BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,846,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

