BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $826,000 in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. 331,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

