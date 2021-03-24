BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys 2,744 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.97 and a 52 week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

