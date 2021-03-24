BCJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. 3,100,578 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

