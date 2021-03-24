BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,141 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.53. 71,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,989. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

