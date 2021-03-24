Bayberry Capital Partners LP Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 129,700 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 85.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 208,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.77. 59,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

