Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Down to $73.27

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.27, but opened at $71.03. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

