Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

BBDC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,243. The company has a market cap of $481.06 million, a PE ratio of -246.25 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

