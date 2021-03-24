Barclays PLC Sells 8,526 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Natus Medical worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natus Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Natus Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.