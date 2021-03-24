Barclays PLC Sells 62,766 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In related news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,323,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,908,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 827,839 shares of company stock worth $14,590,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

