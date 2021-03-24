Barclays PLC Purchases 4,207 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Independent Bank worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

