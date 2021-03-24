Barclays PLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

