Barclays PLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $3,375,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $247.36 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $121.63 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

