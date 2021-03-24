Barclays PLC Acquires 9,135 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

TEX opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

