Barclays (BARC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Barclays (LON: BARC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Barclays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/8/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 183.82 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.34. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

